Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Living in beautiful Rancho Penasquitos has never seemed more reasonable! This outstanding three bedroom, two bathroom house has all the amenities you need to live a luxurious lifestyle for an unbeatable price. Take advantage of the year-round perfect weather while lounging in the private backyard. Located in a great neighborhood, the home is just a short trip away from restaurants, shops, and a park.