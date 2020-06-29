All apartments in San Diego
12713 Rueda Acayan

12713 Rueda Acayan
Location

12713 Rueda Acayan, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
12713 Rueda Acayan Available 10/12/19 Fabulous Oaks North Home w/Golf Course View - Terrific Mirador in 55+ Oaks North.

This house is right on Oaks North Golf Course with terrific westerly views. Don't pass up this well- maintained home in quiet neighborhood with small park-like setting across street. Spacious master bedroom has sliding doors to the huge brick patio and enjoy your morning breakfast in private solitude. Guest bedroom is much like a master bedroom with direct access to guest bathroom.

Cozy up to the living room fireplace in the cooler San Diego winter months. The kitchen has plenty of room for your culinary skills and breakfast dining table. Off the kitchen is your formal dining space for your gourmet meals or step through the sliding doors and dine Al Fresco.

All appliances included in this fabulous home and has a 2 car garage.

The Oaks North Community Center features a swimming pool. Also available at the community center is a library, auditorium, tennis and lawn bowling. Oaks North is surrounded by an executive 27-hole golf course and is close to the Rancho Bernardo Winery.

Renters Insurance Required

(RLNE3290525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12713 Rueda Acayan have any available units?
12713 Rueda Acayan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12713 Rueda Acayan have?
Some of 12713 Rueda Acayan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12713 Rueda Acayan currently offering any rent specials?
12713 Rueda Acayan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12713 Rueda Acayan pet-friendly?
Yes, 12713 Rueda Acayan is pet friendly.
Does 12713 Rueda Acayan offer parking?
Yes, 12713 Rueda Acayan offers parking.
Does 12713 Rueda Acayan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12713 Rueda Acayan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12713 Rueda Acayan have a pool?
Yes, 12713 Rueda Acayan has a pool.
Does 12713 Rueda Acayan have accessible units?
No, 12713 Rueda Acayan does not have accessible units.
Does 12713 Rueda Acayan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12713 Rueda Acayan has units with dishwashers.
