12713 Rueda Acayan Available 10/12/19 Fabulous Oaks North Home w/Golf Course View - Terrific Mirador in 55+ Oaks North.



This house is right on Oaks North Golf Course with terrific westerly views. Don't pass up this well- maintained home in quiet neighborhood with small park-like setting across street. Spacious master bedroom has sliding doors to the huge brick patio and enjoy your morning breakfast in private solitude. Guest bedroom is much like a master bedroom with direct access to guest bathroom.



Cozy up to the living room fireplace in the cooler San Diego winter months. The kitchen has plenty of room for your culinary skills and breakfast dining table. Off the kitchen is your formal dining space for your gourmet meals or step through the sliding doors and dine Al Fresco.



All appliances included in this fabulous home and has a 2 car garage.



The Oaks North Community Center features a swimming pool. Also available at the community center is a library, auditorium, tennis and lawn bowling. Oaks North is surrounded by an executive 27-hole golf course and is close to the Rancho Bernardo Winery.



Renters Insurance Required



