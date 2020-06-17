1269 15th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful and Updated Home Close to the Beach!!! - This beautiful three bedroom and two and a half bath home has all upgraded kitchen cabinets, counters, appliances, bathroom cabinets, tile, fixtures, and lighting. The home has newer upgraded tile flooring, fireplace, and beautiful vaulted ceilings. This home has solar panels for little electricity bills!! The backyard is perfect for entertaining with plenty of room to play! Beach life! So close to the beach, the Naval Base, shopping, freeways.This is a must see home for your list!



DRE 01197438



(RLNE4931472)