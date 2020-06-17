All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

1269 15th Street

1269 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1269 15th Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Beautiful and Updated Home Close to the Beach!!! - This beautiful three bedroom and two and a half bath home has all upgraded kitchen cabinets, counters, appliances, bathroom cabinets, tile, fixtures, and lighting. The home has newer upgraded tile flooring, fireplace, and beautiful vaulted ceilings. This home has solar panels for little electricity bills!! The backyard is perfect for entertaining with plenty of room to play! Beach life! So close to the beach, the Naval Base, shopping, freeways.This is a must see home for your list!

DRE 01197438

(RLNE4931472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1269 15th Street have any available units?
1269 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1269 15th Street have?
Some of 1269 15th Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1269 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1269 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1269 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1269 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1269 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1269 15th Street offers parking.
Does 1269 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1269 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1269 15th Street have a pool?
No, 1269 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1269 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 1269 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1269 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1269 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

