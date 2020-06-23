All apartments in San Diego
Location

12661 Lupita Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12661 Lupita Court - 3 Bed / 2 Ba 1,646 sq.ft. Beautiful home in Del Mar. New Paint & Carpet, Spacious Floor Plan, Living Room & Family Room with Fireplace, Spacious Back Yard, Spacious Master Bedroom, Master Bath with Large Tub. Mirrored closet doors in all bedrooms. Wooden Shutters Thru-Out. 2 Car Garage, with Built in Cabinets for Storage. Close to Shopping & Restaurants. Must See! NO HOA.

Washer/Dryer Hooks Ups Only
Tenant Pays All Utilities
Pets On Approval
No Smoking
1 Year Lease
Rental Insurance Required

Rent: $3,450
Deposit: $3750
Processing Fee: $50.00

Call 760.585.1755 to schedule a showing

Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

(RLNE4622278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12661 Lupita Court have any available units?
12661 Lupita Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12661 Lupita Court have?
Some of 12661 Lupita Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12661 Lupita Court currently offering any rent specials?
12661 Lupita Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12661 Lupita Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12661 Lupita Court is pet friendly.
Does 12661 Lupita Court offer parking?
Yes, 12661 Lupita Court does offer parking.
Does 12661 Lupita Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12661 Lupita Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12661 Lupita Court have a pool?
No, 12661 Lupita Court does not have a pool.
Does 12661 Lupita Court have accessible units?
No, 12661 Lupita Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12661 Lupita Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12661 Lupita Court does not have units with dishwashers.
