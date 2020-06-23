Amenities
12661 Lupita Court - 3 Bed / 2 Ba 1,646 sq.ft. Beautiful home in Del Mar. New Paint & Carpet, Spacious Floor Plan, Living Room & Family Room with Fireplace, Spacious Back Yard, Spacious Master Bedroom, Master Bath with Large Tub. Mirrored closet doors in all bedrooms. Wooden Shutters Thru-Out. 2 Car Garage, with Built in Cabinets for Storage. Close to Shopping & Restaurants. Must See! NO HOA.
Washer/Dryer Hooks Ups Only
Tenant Pays All Utilities
Pets On Approval
No Smoking
1 Year Lease
Rental Insurance Required
Rent: $3,450
Deposit: $3750
Processing Fee: $50.00
Call 760.585.1755 to schedule a showing
Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult
(RLNE4622278)