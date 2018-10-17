All apartments in San Diego
1262 Oliver Avenue

1262 Oliver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1262 Oliver Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Pacific Beach- recently updated 1 bedroom apartment with full bath in an IDEAL LOCATION; Enjoy Mission Bay (via Fanuel St. Park) that is less than a 60 second stroll away; Pacific Beach only 5 blocks away! Enjoy a multitude of water sports and outdoor activities, shopping, restaurants, banks, library, etc., all within walking (and biking) distance. Although close to all the action, you will love the quiet and relaxing atmosphere of this residential neighborhood. Kitchen and bath recently updated to include new fixtures and appliances, including full size washer & dryer. The apartment is outfitted with a very energy efficient Fujitsu AC & heating system. Shared patio and off street parking. $1750/month.No smoking or pets please. DRE 01197438Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available NOW Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 Oliver Avenue have any available units?
1262 Oliver Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1262 Oliver Avenue have?
Some of 1262 Oliver Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 Oliver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1262 Oliver Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 Oliver Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1262 Oliver Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1262 Oliver Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1262 Oliver Avenue offers parking.
Does 1262 Oliver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1262 Oliver Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 Oliver Avenue have a pool?
No, 1262 Oliver Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1262 Oliver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1262 Oliver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 Oliver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1262 Oliver Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
