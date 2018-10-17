1262 Oliver Avenue

Amenities

Pacific Beach- recently updated 1 bedroom apartment with full bath in an IDEAL LOCATION; Enjoy Mission Bay (via Fanuel St. Park) that is less than a 60 second stroll away; Pacific Beach only 5 blocks away! Enjoy a multitude of water sports and outdoor activities, shopping, restaurants, banks, library, etc., all within walking (and biking) distance. Although close to all the action, you will love the quiet and relaxing atmosphere of this residential neighborhood. Kitchen and bath recently updated to include new fixtures and appliances, including full size washer & dryer. The apartment is outfitted with a very energy efficient Fujitsu AC & heating system. Shared patio and off street parking. $1750/month.No smoking or pets please. DRE 01197438Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available NOW Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

