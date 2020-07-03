1261 Goshen Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Steps To USD Available Sept- May - ***This Property Is Only Available From Sept ( possibly late August) - May. Requests for different time frames will not be responded to***



-4 bed 3 Bath



-Steps to USD



-1560 Sq Ft



- Fully Furnished



- Garage & Driveway Parking



- Washer & Dryer



- Central Heat & AC



-2 King & 2 Queen beds



- Students Are Welcome to Apply



(RLNE4028511)