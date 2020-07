Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom plus office, 4 bath home in quiet corner location. Nice floor plan. Full bedroom suite plus an office and another full bath on entry level. Volume ceilings, granite counter tops in kitchen w/cherry wood cabinetry. All new luxury vinyl flooring in the downstairs. New carpet upstairs and tile in the bathrooms. Upstairs laundry room. Freshly painted. Elevated location with pretty views from the back yard. 2 car attached garage. Gardener included, Great schools! Available Now.