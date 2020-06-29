12607 El Camino Real Unit E

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Luxury end unit townhome - Luxury 3 bed, 2.5 bath corner unit condo with two car garage and a massive storage area. Clean and modern, this unit is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and has easy access to freeways. Has vaulted ceilings, an elevated balcony, and lots of light. The complex has one of the nicest pools in the area and has two hot tubs. Master bath includes large bathtub and separate shower, and upstairs bath has a separate sink area for privacy. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.



(RLNE2976742)