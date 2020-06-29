All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

12607 El Camino Real Unit E

12607 El Camino Real · No Longer Available
Location

12607 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxury end unit townhome - Luxury 3 bed, 2.5 bath corner unit condo with two car garage and a massive storage area. Clean and modern, this unit is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and has easy access to freeways. Has vaulted ceilings, an elevated balcony, and lots of light. The complex has one of the nicest pools in the area and has two hot tubs. Master bath includes large bathtub and separate shower, and upstairs bath has a separate sink area for privacy. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.

(RLNE2976742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12607 El Camino Real Unit E have any available units?
12607 El Camino Real Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12607 El Camino Real Unit E have?
Some of 12607 El Camino Real Unit E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12607 El Camino Real Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
12607 El Camino Real Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12607 El Camino Real Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 12607 El Camino Real Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 12607 El Camino Real Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 12607 El Camino Real Unit E offers parking.
Does 12607 El Camino Real Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12607 El Camino Real Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12607 El Camino Real Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 12607 El Camino Real Unit E has a pool.
Does 12607 El Camino Real Unit E have accessible units?
No, 12607 El Camino Real Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 12607 El Camino Real Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 12607 El Camino Real Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
