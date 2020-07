Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Opportunity knocks with this meticulously-appointed 3BR/2.5BA The Crest at Del Mar town-home. This tri-level end unit home boasts: Walk-in closet in every bedroom, skylight, huge storage area under the house, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, AC, security system. This light and bright home also offers a enclosed outdoor patio off the kitchen. Raise your kids in this award winning Del Mar Elementary and San Dieguito Union School Districts!