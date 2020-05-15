All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

12601 Alcacer Del Sol

12601 Alcacer Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

12601 Alcacer Del Sol, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12601 Alcacer Del Sol Available 08/16/19 Beautiful Single Story Home Available in Desirable Rancho Bernardo - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/8cd2fec06c/12601-alcacer-del-sol-san-diego-ca-92128-4428?iframe
or calling 858-239-0600

Large single story home in Bernardo Heights, located within walking distance to Bernardo Heights Middle School and Rancho Bernardo High School within the coveted Poway Unified School District. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath with approximately 1969 sq. ft. This home has many impressive features and amenities such as formal living room, separate spacious family room area with a gas fire place and separate dining room area; casual family and eating area. 2-Car attached garage with separate indoor laundry room (Washer & Dryer not included, but negotiable); expansive master bedroom/en-suite with dual vanities, generous sized walk in closet, vaulted ceilings; new decorator paint. Additional amenities include air conditioning, gas cook top and granite counter tops in kitchen, decorator window treatments, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, mirrored wardrobes, lots of windows so its light and bright and lots of storage; PLUS a gorgeous front patio area and back yard area with views, Views, Views! Close to schools (Highland Ranch Elementary, RB Middle and RB High Schools), parks, walking trails, upscale shopping and easy freeway access. Small pets will be considered by owner. Rental amount includes access to community pool, and club house and regular landscape maintenance. No Smoking Please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565

Cal-DRE# 01859951

(RLNE4251175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12601 Alcacer Del Sol have any available units?
12601 Alcacer Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12601 Alcacer Del Sol have?
Some of 12601 Alcacer Del Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12601 Alcacer Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
12601 Alcacer Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12601 Alcacer Del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, 12601 Alcacer Del Sol is pet friendly.
Does 12601 Alcacer Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, 12601 Alcacer Del Sol offers parking.
Does 12601 Alcacer Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12601 Alcacer Del Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12601 Alcacer Del Sol have a pool?
Yes, 12601 Alcacer Del Sol has a pool.
Does 12601 Alcacer Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 12601 Alcacer Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 12601 Alcacer Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 12601 Alcacer Del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

