12601 Alcacer Del Sol Available 08/16/19 Beautiful Single Story Home Available in Desirable Rancho Bernardo - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

https://showmojo.com/l/8cd2fec06c/12601-alcacer-del-sol-san-diego-ca-92128-4428?iframe

Large single story home in Bernardo Heights, located within walking distance to Bernardo Heights Middle School and Rancho Bernardo High School within the coveted Poway Unified School District. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath with approximately 1969 sq. ft. This home has many impressive features and amenities such as formal living room, separate spacious family room area with a gas fire place and separate dining room area; casual family and eating area. 2-Car attached garage with separate indoor laundry room (Washer & Dryer not included, but negotiable); expansive master bedroom/en-suite with dual vanities, generous sized walk in closet, vaulted ceilings; new decorator paint. Additional amenities include air conditioning, gas cook top and granite counter tops in kitchen, decorator window treatments, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, mirrored wardrobes, lots of windows so its light and bright and lots of storage; PLUS a gorgeous front patio area and back yard area with views, Views, Views! Close to schools (Highland Ranch Elementary, RB Middle and RB High Schools), parks, walking trails, upscale shopping and easy freeway access. Small pets will be considered by owner. Rental amount includes access to community pool, and club house and regular landscape maintenance. No Smoking Please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565



Cal-DRE# 01859951



(RLNE4251175)