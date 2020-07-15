12520 Montero Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Rancho Bernardo, 12520 Montero Ct, Wd Flrs, Quartz Counters, AC, Fireplace, RB Swim and Tennis Club. - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home located on a cul-de-sac in the Gatewood Hills development of Rancho Bernardo. Owner pays for the basic RB Swim and Tennis Club membership. Marble tile floors in the formal entryway. Living room has vaulted ceilings, wood floors and a gas log fireplace. Formal dining room has wood floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, quartz counters, recessed lighting, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Family room has wood floors, crown molding and recessed lighting. Half bathroom downstairs has wood floors. Bedroom #1 has direct access to the master bedroom through a set of double doors. Master bedroom has 2 closets (1 with mirrored wardrobe doors), dressing table, walk in shower and direct access to BR#1. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, sola tub skylight and a tub/shower combo. Bedrooms 3 and 4 share a small balcony and have nice SW views. Attached 2 car garage has epoxy coated floors, opener and built in storage cabinets. Spacious fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of your day.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3755567)