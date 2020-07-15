All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12520 Montero Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12520 Montero Court
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

12520 Montero Court

12520 Montero Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12520 Montero Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Rancho Bernardo, 12520 Montero Ct, Wd Flrs, Quartz Counters, AC, Fireplace, RB Swim and Tennis Club. - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home located on a cul-de-sac in the Gatewood Hills development of Rancho Bernardo. Owner pays for the basic RB Swim and Tennis Club membership. Marble tile floors in the formal entryway. Living room has vaulted ceilings, wood floors and a gas log fireplace. Formal dining room has wood floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, quartz counters, recessed lighting, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Family room has wood floors, crown molding and recessed lighting. Half bathroom downstairs has wood floors. Bedroom #1 has direct access to the master bedroom through a set of double doors. Master bedroom has 2 closets (1 with mirrored wardrobe doors), dressing table, walk in shower and direct access to BR#1. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, sola tub skylight and a tub/shower combo. Bedrooms 3 and 4 share a small balcony and have nice SW views. Attached 2 car garage has epoxy coated floors, opener and built in storage cabinets. Spacious fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of your day.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3755567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12520 Montero Court have any available units?
12520 Montero Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12520 Montero Court have?
Some of 12520 Montero Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12520 Montero Court currently offering any rent specials?
12520 Montero Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12520 Montero Court pet-friendly?
No, 12520 Montero Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12520 Montero Court offer parking?
Yes, 12520 Montero Court offers parking.
Does 12520 Montero Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12520 Montero Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12520 Montero Court have a pool?
Yes, 12520 Montero Court has a pool.
Does 12520 Montero Court have accessible units?
No, 12520 Montero Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12520 Montero Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12520 Montero Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University