All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12490 Creekview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12490 Creekview Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

12490 Creekview Drive

12490 Creekview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12490 Creekview Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
12490 Creekview Drive Available 05/08/20 Sabre Springs, 12490 Creekview Dr., Wood Floors, AC, Fireplace, Attached 2 Car Garage with Opener! - Well maintained 2 story unit in the sought after La Cresta development of Sabre Springs. Two Master Bedrooms. Wood floors downstairs. Living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Kitchen has ceramic tile counters, recessed lighting and under cabinet lighting. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors. Master bedroom #1 has a ceiling fan with a light fixture and a private bathroom with ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom #2 has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, walk in closet with mirrored wardrobe doors and a closet organizer, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2665140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12490 Creekview Drive have any available units?
12490 Creekview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12490 Creekview Drive have?
Some of 12490 Creekview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12490 Creekview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12490 Creekview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12490 Creekview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12490 Creekview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12490 Creekview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12490 Creekview Drive offers parking.
Does 12490 Creekview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12490 Creekview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12490 Creekview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12490 Creekview Drive has a pool.
Does 12490 Creekview Drive have accessible units?
No, 12490 Creekview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12490 Creekview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12490 Creekview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University