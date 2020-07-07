All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12461 Rios Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12461 Rios Rd
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

12461 Rios Rd

12461 Rios Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12461 Rios Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
Available 02/01/20 Spacious, private condo in 55+ Seven Oaks - Property Id: 189309

Completely remodeled condo in 55+ Seven Oaks Condominiums. Wood plank tile floors throughout. Laundry room with storage and w/d hookup. All new stainless steel appliances with gas range. Tankless water heater, a/c,. Private patio, no neighbors attached. Single level, no stairs. No pets, no smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189309
Property Id 189309

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5394833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12461 Rios Rd have any available units?
12461 Rios Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12461 Rios Rd have?
Some of 12461 Rios Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12461 Rios Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12461 Rios Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12461 Rios Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12461 Rios Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12461 Rios Rd offer parking?
No, 12461 Rios Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12461 Rios Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12461 Rios Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12461 Rios Rd have a pool?
No, 12461 Rios Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12461 Rios Rd have accessible units?
No, 12461 Rios Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12461 Rios Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12461 Rios Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University