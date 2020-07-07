12461 Rios Rd

Amenities
Available 02/01/20 Spacious, private condo in 55+ Seven Oaks - Property Id: 189309
Completely remodeled condo in 55+ Seven Oaks Condominiums. Wood plank tile floors throughout. Laundry room with storage and w/d hookup. All new stainless steel appliances with gas range. Tankless water heater, a/c,. Private patio, no neighbors attached. Single level, no stairs. No pets, no smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189309
Property Id 189309
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5394833)