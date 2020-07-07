12461 Rios Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

Available 02/01/20 Spacious, private condo in 55+ Seven Oaks - Property Id: 189309



Completely remodeled condo in 55+ Seven Oaks Condominiums. Wood plank tile floors throughout. Laundry room with storage and w/d hookup. All new stainless steel appliances with gas range. Tankless water heater, a/c,. Private patio, no neighbors attached. Single level, no stairs. No pets, no smoking

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189309

Property Id 189309



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5394833)