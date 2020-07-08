All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

12367 Caminito Sereno

12367 Caminito Sereno · No Longer Available
Location

12367 Caminito Sereno, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
12367 Caminito Sereno Available 05/15/20 Scripps Ranch, 12367 Caminito Sereno- Great Location, Close to All! - Well maintained 2 story unit in the Scripps Legacy @ Campton complex. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors and counters. Half bathroom downstairs. 2 master bedrooms. Bedroom #1 has high ceilings, ceiling fan, double sinks and a separate tub and shower. Bedroom #2 has high ceilings and a tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE5757408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12367 Caminito Sereno have any available units?
12367 Caminito Sereno doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12367 Caminito Sereno have?
Some of 12367 Caminito Sereno's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12367 Caminito Sereno currently offering any rent specials?
12367 Caminito Sereno is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12367 Caminito Sereno pet-friendly?
Yes, 12367 Caminito Sereno is pet friendly.
Does 12367 Caminito Sereno offer parking?
Yes, 12367 Caminito Sereno offers parking.
Does 12367 Caminito Sereno have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12367 Caminito Sereno offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12367 Caminito Sereno have a pool?
Yes, 12367 Caminito Sereno has a pool.
Does 12367 Caminito Sereno have accessible units?
No, 12367 Caminito Sereno does not have accessible units.
Does 12367 Caminito Sereno have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12367 Caminito Sereno has units with dishwashers.

