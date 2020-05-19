All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2019 at 5:15 AM

12269 Carmel Vista #169

12269 Carmel Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

12269 Carmel Vista Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
12269 Carmel Vista #169 Available 08/16/19 East Del Mar First Floor 1 Bedroom /1 Bath Unit With Patio! - This East Del Mar first floor 1bed / 1 bath has a great floorplan and a fresh feel! The kitchen is light and bright and flows into an adjoining dinnette area opening to the living room and out to the private patio. Neutral contemporary color palette and slate flooring throughout. Private stackable washer and dryer on patio. One parking space included. Just minutes to I-5 and beautiful Del Mar Beaches. Community pool, hot tub, tennis court and club house.

Submit a contact request on our website www.advantageteamrentals.com to receive showing times. Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 if you have any questions! If you call make sure to leave your name, number and the property you are calling about (12269 Carmel Vista #169). Our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

$40 application fee per person. Lease until 7/31/2020 with the option to renew for an additional year. Credit Criteria 700+

Sorry, No Pets Allowed.

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165 www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

Unit Features: Microwave/ Refrigerator/ Dishwasher/ Balcony, deck, patio/ Laundry room / hookups/ Oven / range/ Heat - gas

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4955599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12269 Carmel Vista #169 have any available units?
12269 Carmel Vista #169 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12269 Carmel Vista #169 have?
Some of 12269 Carmel Vista #169's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12269 Carmel Vista #169 currently offering any rent specials?
12269 Carmel Vista #169 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12269 Carmel Vista #169 pet-friendly?
No, 12269 Carmel Vista #169 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12269 Carmel Vista #169 offer parking?
Yes, 12269 Carmel Vista #169 offers parking.
Does 12269 Carmel Vista #169 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12269 Carmel Vista #169 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12269 Carmel Vista #169 have a pool?
Yes, 12269 Carmel Vista #169 has a pool.
Does 12269 Carmel Vista #169 have accessible units?
No, 12269 Carmel Vista #169 does not have accessible units.
Does 12269 Carmel Vista #169 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12269 Carmel Vista #169 has units with dishwashers.
