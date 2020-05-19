Amenities

12269 Carmel Vista #169 Available 08/16/19 East Del Mar First Floor 1 Bedroom /1 Bath Unit With Patio! - This East Del Mar first floor 1bed / 1 bath has a great floorplan and a fresh feel! The kitchen is light and bright and flows into an adjoining dinnette area opening to the living room and out to the private patio. Neutral contemporary color palette and slate flooring throughout. Private stackable washer and dryer on patio. One parking space included. Just minutes to I-5 and beautiful Del Mar Beaches. Community pool, hot tub, tennis court and club house.



Submit a contact request on our website www.advantageteamrentals.com to receive showing times. Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 if you have any questions!



$40 application fee per person. Lease until 7/31/2020 with the option to renew for an additional year. Credit Criteria 700+



Sorry, No Pets Allowed.



Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165



