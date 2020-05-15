12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath townhome nestled in a luxurious community, set squarely between Del Mar/Carmel Valley and all the prestigious schools, shops and dining venues they have to offer. Tile flooring throughout the lower level and bathrooms, with a nice wood laminate throughout the upper level and bedrooms. High, vaulted ceilings and tons of windows make for an open and inviting experience. Keep cool in the summer with the ocean breeze and keep cozy in the winter with warmth from the fireplace. The kitchen boasts granite counters, nice wood cabinets, all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave) and sewer, water & trash are all included. On the exterior, you’ll find a large, concrete patio with a beautiful panoramic view and a 2 car garage. Luxurious complex offers a large, peaceful park, pool/spa facilities, and tennis courts! Nearby some of the best schools in the entire state. Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity, give us a call today!