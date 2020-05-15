All apartments in San Diego
12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar

12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath townhome nestled in a luxurious community, set squarely between Del Mar/Carmel Valley and all the prestigious schools, shops and dining venues they have to offer. Tile flooring throughout the lower level and bathrooms, with a nice wood laminate throughout the upper level and bedrooms. High, vaulted ceilings and tons of windows make for an open and inviting experience. Keep cool in the summer with the ocean breeze and keep cozy in the winter with warmth from the fireplace. The kitchen boasts granite counters, nice wood cabinets, all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave) and sewer, water & trash are all included. On the exterior, you’ll find a large, concrete patio with a beautiful panoramic view and a 2 car garage. Luxurious complex offers a large, peaceful park, pool/spa facilities, and tennis courts! Nearby some of the best schools in the entire state. Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar have any available units?
12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar have?
Some of 12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar offers parking.
Does 12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar has a pool.
Does 12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12241 Caminito Mira Del Mar has units with dishwashers.

