All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A

12164 Rancho Bernardo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12164 Rancho Bernardo Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RANCHO BERNARDO LUXURY 2BR. LOOKING ONTO THE GOLF COURSE! - Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bath with the back patio near the 7th tee of the Rancho Bernardo Inn Resort Course! (Membership not included)

Forced Heating and Air Conditioning!

1 assigned parking space (covered).

Dual-paned windows and newer flooring throughout! Remodeled bathrooms and modern kitchen.

Particularly large (1,091 sq. ft.), ground floor unit with 1 assigned, covered parking space and storage within steps.

Large living room with view to the golf course and within 10 steps of your back door you are on the fairway!

Wired for Time Warner in every room. 1 minute and youre on the freeway! Ideal location.

Small pet (under 25lbs) considered with increased security deposit.

1-year lease.
Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. at 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved. 92128

(RLNE3430252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A have any available units?
12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A have?
Some of 12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A currently offering any rent specials?
12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A is pet friendly.
Does 12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A offer parking?
Yes, 12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A does offer parking.
Does 12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A have a pool?
No, 12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A does not have a pool.
Does 12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A have accessible units?
No, 12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A does not have accessible units.
Does 12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University