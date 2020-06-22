12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A

Amenities

RANCHO BERNARDO LUXURY 2BR. LOOKING ONTO THE GOLF COURSE! - Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bath with the back patio near the 7th tee of the Rancho Bernardo Inn Resort Course! (Membership not included)



Forced Heating and Air Conditioning!



1 assigned parking space (covered).



Dual-paned windows and newer flooring throughout! Remodeled bathrooms and modern kitchen.



Particularly large (1,091 sq. ft.), ground floor unit with 1 assigned, covered parking space and storage within steps.



Large living room with view to the golf course and within 10 steps of your back door you are on the fairway!



Wired for Time Warner in every room. 1 minute and youre on the freeway! Ideal location.



Small pet (under 25lbs) considered with increased security deposit.



1-year lease.

Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. at 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved. 92128



