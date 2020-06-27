12148 Corte Napoli

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

***AVAILABLE NOW: 3 BD/ 2.5BA Carmel Mountain Ranch large home*** - THIS IS A MUST SEE! Large, open floor plan with tons of space! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home sits on the corner of a cul-de-sac! Tiled entry, cathedral ceilings, formal living and dining rooms. Large eat-in kitchen adjacent to the family room with fireplace. Sliding glass door leading from family room to the fenced back yard with cement slab, perfect for entertaining. Huge master suite with retreat and walk-in closet. Two car attached garage with indoor laundry hook-ups. Easy access to 15 and 56 freeways. Just down the hill from Carmel Mountain Town Center, Costco, Home Depot, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, movie theater and more! Two blocks from the elementary school!! Schools: Highland Ranch Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle School, Rancho Bernardo High School.



