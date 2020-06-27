All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

12148 Corte Napoli

12148 Corte Napoli · No Longer Available
Location

12148 Corte Napoli, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
***AVAILABLE NOW: 3 BD/ 2.5BA Carmel Mountain Ranch large home*** - THIS IS A MUST SEE! Large, open floor plan with tons of space! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home sits on the corner of a cul-de-sac! Tiled entry, cathedral ceilings, formal living and dining rooms. Large eat-in kitchen adjacent to the family room with fireplace. Sliding glass door leading from family room to the fenced back yard with cement slab, perfect for entertaining. Huge master suite with retreat and walk-in closet. Two car attached garage with indoor laundry hook-ups. Easy access to 15 and 56 freeways. Just down the hill from Carmel Mountain Town Center, Costco, Home Depot, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, movie theater and more! Two blocks from the elementary school!! Schools: Highland Ranch Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle School, Rancho Bernardo High School.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5101909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12148 Corte Napoli have any available units?
12148 Corte Napoli doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12148 Corte Napoli have?
Some of 12148 Corte Napoli's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12148 Corte Napoli currently offering any rent specials?
12148 Corte Napoli is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12148 Corte Napoli pet-friendly?
Yes, 12148 Corte Napoli is pet friendly.
Does 12148 Corte Napoli offer parking?
Yes, 12148 Corte Napoli offers parking.
Does 12148 Corte Napoli have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12148 Corte Napoli does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12148 Corte Napoli have a pool?
No, 12148 Corte Napoli does not have a pool.
Does 12148 Corte Napoli have accessible units?
No, 12148 Corte Napoli does not have accessible units.
Does 12148 Corte Napoli have units with dishwashers?
No, 12148 Corte Napoli does not have units with dishwashers.
