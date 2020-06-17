12054 Caminito Campana

Amenities

Enjoy this spacious 3Bdm 2Ba condo in Rancho Bernardo. Relax in the wide open living room with exposed wood beam vaulted ceilings, fresh paint and new carpet. Sit by the terracotta tile fire place or enjoy the golf course views in the dining area and through the near floor to ceiling picture window. The upgraded kitchen has all new appliances including a wine captain! Plenty of storage in the cabinets and lots of space on the granite counter tops. All three bedrooms are generous in size. The master has a remodeled bathroom. Another bedroom features French doors and a Juliet balcony. Step outside on the balcony and enjoy the views of the 15th tee on the Rancho Bernardo Inn Golf Course. The balcony is covered in outdoor carpet and is perfect for a BBQ grill! In house full size washer and dryer for convenience. Award winning schools. Small pets with approval. Owner pays water and trash. Tenant pays all other utilities.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,395, Available 7/10/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

