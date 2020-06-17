All apartments in San Diego
12054 Caminito Campana, San Diego, CA 92128
$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Enjoy this spacious 3Bdm 2Ba condo in Rancho Bernardo. Relax in the wide open living room with exposed wood beam vaulted ceilings, fresh paint and new carpet. Sit by the terracotta tile fire place or enjoy the golf course views in the dining area and through the near floor to ceiling picture window. The upgraded kitchen has all new appliances including a wine captain! Plenty of storage in the cabinets and lots of space on the granite counter tops. All three bedrooms are generous in size. The master has a remodeled bathroom. Another bedroom features French doors and a Juliet balcony. Step outside on the balcony and enjoy the views of the 15th tee on the Rancho Bernardo Inn Golf Course. The balcony is covered in outdoor carpet and is perfect for a BBQ grill! In house full size washer and dryer for convenience. Award winning schools. Small pets with approval. Owner pays water and trash. Tenant pays all other utilities.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,395, Available 7/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 12054 Caminito Campana have any available units?
12054 Caminito Campana has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12054 Caminito Campana have?
Some of 12054 Caminito Campana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12054 Caminito Campana currently offering any rent specials?
12054 Caminito Campana isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12054 Caminito Campana pet-friendly?
Yes, 12054 Caminito Campana is pet friendly.
Does 12054 Caminito Campana offer parking?
No, 12054 Caminito Campana does not offer parking.
Does 12054 Caminito Campana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12054 Caminito Campana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12054 Caminito Campana have a pool?
No, 12054 Caminito Campana does not have a pool.
Does 12054 Caminito Campana have accessible units?
No, 12054 Caminito Campana does not have accessible units.
Does 12054 Caminito Campana have units with dishwashers?
No, 12054 Caminito Campana does not have units with dishwashers.
