Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning fireplace media room bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

12009 Eastbourne Rd Available 03/25/19 **4bed/2.5ba IN Carmel Mountain Ranch** -



Steps from Highland Ranch Elementary! Fabulous cul-de-sac location in popular Carmel Mountain Ranch! This two story residence has vaulted ceilings, formal living and dining rooms, eat-in kitchen with new gas stove, and family room with fireplace, spacious master suite with large vanity and soaking tub. Beautiful laminate flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs. Central air conditioning and heat.



Short distance to library, grocery store(s), Starbucks, movie theater, IN n OUT and more! Schools: Elementary Highland Ranch or Shoal Creek Elementary (please confirm for yourself), Bernardo Heights Middle and Rancho Bernardo High. Convenient on-line payments. Small pet (under 20 pounds) negotiable with additional deposit.



Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



(RLNE3902512)