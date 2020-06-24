All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12009 Eastbourne Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12009 Eastbourne Rd
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

12009 Eastbourne Rd

12009 Eastbourne Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12009 Eastbourne Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
12009 Eastbourne Rd Available 03/25/19 **4bed/2.5ba IN Carmel Mountain Ranch** -

Steps from Highland Ranch Elementary! Fabulous cul-de-sac location in popular Carmel Mountain Ranch! This two story residence has vaulted ceilings, formal living and dining rooms, eat-in kitchen with new gas stove, and family room with fireplace, spacious master suite with large vanity and soaking tub. Beautiful laminate flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs. Central air conditioning and heat.

Short distance to library, grocery store(s), Starbucks, movie theater, IN n OUT and more! Schools: Elementary Highland Ranch or Shoal Creek Elementary (please confirm for yourself), Bernardo Heights Middle and Rancho Bernardo High. Convenient on-line payments. Small pet (under 20 pounds) negotiable with additional deposit.

Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE3902512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12009 Eastbourne Rd have any available units?
12009 Eastbourne Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12009 Eastbourne Rd have?
Some of 12009 Eastbourne Rd's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12009 Eastbourne Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12009 Eastbourne Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12009 Eastbourne Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12009 Eastbourne Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12009 Eastbourne Rd offer parking?
No, 12009 Eastbourne Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12009 Eastbourne Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12009 Eastbourne Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12009 Eastbourne Rd have a pool?
No, 12009 Eastbourne Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12009 Eastbourne Rd have accessible units?
No, 12009 Eastbourne Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12009 Eastbourne Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12009 Eastbourne Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University