Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1199 Pacific Highway #301

1199 Pacific Highway · (858) 350-7575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1199 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1199 Pacific Highway #301 · Avail. Jul 20

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
1199 Pacific Highway #301 Available 07/20/20 Grande South - Great location! - Here is a beautiful 2 bedroom + office, 2 bath condo with 2 car tandem parking in the underground garage. 1514 sq ft of light and bright, open space living. The Grande South is centrally located and easily accessible. Nice touches throughout the unit. Wood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, ceiling fans, auto shade window coverings, living room fireplace, balcony and A/C are just some of the features. Residents have access to a 4x8 storage area in the parking garage, resort like pool and spa, sauna and fitness center. Gas, water and trash utilities are included. This property is priced to rent out quickly. Can come with the furnishings present currently or completely unfurnished. A must see in person. Available mid July. No pets allowed.

Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. If you would like an in-person showing, a mask will be required along with other precautions. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.

DRE# 02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5909636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1199 Pacific Highway #301 have any available units?
1199 Pacific Highway #301 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1199 Pacific Highway #301 have?
Some of 1199 Pacific Highway #301's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1199 Pacific Highway #301 currently offering any rent specials?
1199 Pacific Highway #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1199 Pacific Highway #301 pet-friendly?
No, 1199 Pacific Highway #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1199 Pacific Highway #301 offer parking?
Yes, 1199 Pacific Highway #301 offers parking.
Does 1199 Pacific Highway #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1199 Pacific Highway #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1199 Pacific Highway #301 have a pool?
Yes, 1199 Pacific Highway #301 has a pool.
Does 1199 Pacific Highway #301 have accessible units?
No, 1199 Pacific Highway #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1199 Pacific Highway #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1199 Pacific Highway #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
