Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

1199 Pacific Highway #301 Available 07/20/20 Grande South - Great location! - Here is a beautiful 2 bedroom + office, 2 bath condo with 2 car tandem parking in the underground garage. 1514 sq ft of light and bright, open space living. The Grande South is centrally located and easily accessible. Nice touches throughout the unit. Wood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, ceiling fans, auto shade window coverings, living room fireplace, balcony and A/C are just some of the features. Residents have access to a 4x8 storage area in the parking garage, resort like pool and spa, sauna and fitness center. Gas, water and trash utilities are included. This property is priced to rent out quickly. Can come with the furnishings present currently or completely unfurnished. A must see in person. Available mid July. No pets allowed.



Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. If you would like an in-person showing, a mask will be required along with other precautions. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.



DRE# 02035049



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5909636)