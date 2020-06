Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking

Fantastic family home at a Cul-de-sac with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, spacious 2271 square feet with one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. It is located within walking distance to the top rated Ellen Browning Scripps Elementary School and St. Gregory Catholic Church. Nice and fenced backyard with nobody behind. Close to Scripps Ranch shopping center and just a few minutes to highway 15. Available immediately