Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

NO PETS, PLEASE! THIS TOWNHOME HAS BEEN UPGRADED WITH GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS AND MAPLE CABINETS, TILE FLOORS IN THE LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. THE 2-CAR GARAGE IS ATTACHED TO THE UNIT, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, CENTRAL AC AND HEATING, GOOD SIZE BACKYARD AND ENCLOSED. ASSESS TO COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA, GREAT ELEMENTARY, MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS. WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS, STORES AND EASY ACCESS TO THE FREEWAYS! THIS YOU MUST SEE.