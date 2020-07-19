All apartments in San Diego
1180 Sea Bird Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1180 Sea Bird Way

1180 Sea Bird Way · No Longer Available
Location

1180 Sea Bird Way, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b08c13b029 ----
3395.00
Dogs OK
Cats OK
Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply.
No
Yes
Ocean View hills in Pristine luxury home in the neighborhood! 180 degrees panoramic views of the ocean, large 5 bedroom and 4 full bath home, 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs, wooden flooring throughout the property, with new carpets in the bedrooms, newer paint, granite counter tops in the kitchen, large dining room, family room with fireplace, huge loft area upstairs, large master bedroom full of windows to captivate the breath-taking views! , huge master closet with 2 doors, marble tub and shower combo, low maintenance backyard including monthly landscaping services, 3 car garage, got to see to appreciate this Gem! Click on the I am interested button above to set up a showing! (ss)

Click on the I am interested button above to set up a showing! (**If no showtimes are available, don?t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the \'Apply Now\' button to see all of our requirements and how we work!

Noble Real Estate Services
www.NobleProperties.info
1371 Presioca St.
Spring Valley
CA
91977
3695
Leasing
Showings@nobleproperties.info
(619)575-6200 x204
2019/1/26

Cat Friendly
Granite Countertops
Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 Sea Bird Way have any available units?
1180 Sea Bird Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1180 Sea Bird Way have?
Some of 1180 Sea Bird Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 Sea Bird Way currently offering any rent specials?
1180 Sea Bird Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 Sea Bird Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1180 Sea Bird Way is pet friendly.
Does 1180 Sea Bird Way offer parking?
Yes, 1180 Sea Bird Way offers parking.
Does 1180 Sea Bird Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1180 Sea Bird Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 Sea Bird Way have a pool?
No, 1180 Sea Bird Way does not have a pool.
Does 1180 Sea Bird Way have accessible units?
No, 1180 Sea Bird Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 Sea Bird Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1180 Sea Bird Way does not have units with dishwashers.
