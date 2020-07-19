1180 Sea Bird Way

Amenities

Ocean View hills in Pristine luxury home in the neighborhood! 180 degrees panoramic views of the ocean, large 5 bedroom and 4 full bath home, 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs, wooden flooring throughout the property, with new carpets in the bedrooms, newer paint, granite counter tops in the kitchen, large dining room, family room with fireplace, huge loft area upstairs, large master bedroom full of windows to captivate the breath-taking views! , huge master closet with 2 doors, marble tub and shower combo, low maintenance backyard including monthly landscaping services, 3 car garage, got to see to appreciate this Gem! Click on the I am interested button above to set up a showing! (ss)



Click on the I am interested button above to set up a showing! (**If no showtimes are available, don?t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the \'Apply Now\' button to see all of our requirements and how we work!



