San Diego, CA
11784 Caminito Corriente
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

11784 Caminito Corriente

11784 Caminito Corriente · No Longer Available
Location

11784 Caminito Corriente, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Stunning TRANSFORMATION!! 3 BR/2 BA, in Bernardo Heights Gated Community... - In Bernardo Village, detached single level home, 1619 sq. ft. No age restrictions. 2 car attached garage. Neighborhood pool, plus access to remarkable Bernardo Heights Community Center. The owners have taken great care to update this gorgeous home. Soothing color palette features Greys, Fawns, and Creams. Punchy deep Mahogany colored kitchen cabinets accentuated with trendy quartz counter tops and back splash. Gas fireplace. Dramatic ceilings. New floors are ez care,durable, ceramic tile planks. Bedrooms have neutral carpeting. Appliances include washer/dryer, built in microwave oven, new gas cook top. Completely fenced yard.
To arrange a tour of this home, call/text Susan Miller. 858.945.2360.

Chase Pacific is the only Property Management firm contracted to represent this property. Cal DRE# 00576911.

Owners require tenants to maintain their own renters insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. It is the responsibility of the tenants to confirm the information herein.

Chase Pacific is the only company authorized to promote this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4866412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11784 Caminito Corriente have any available units?
11784 Caminito Corriente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11784 Caminito Corriente have?
Some of 11784 Caminito Corriente's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11784 Caminito Corriente currently offering any rent specials?
11784 Caminito Corriente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11784 Caminito Corriente pet-friendly?
No, 11784 Caminito Corriente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11784 Caminito Corriente offer parking?
Yes, 11784 Caminito Corriente offers parking.
Does 11784 Caminito Corriente have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11784 Caminito Corriente offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11784 Caminito Corriente have a pool?
Yes, 11784 Caminito Corriente has a pool.
Does 11784 Caminito Corriente have accessible units?
No, 11784 Caminito Corriente does not have accessible units.
Does 11784 Caminito Corriente have units with dishwashers?
No, 11784 Caminito Corriente does not have units with dishwashers.
