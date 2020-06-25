11784 Caminito Corriente

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Stunning TRANSFORMATION!! 3 BR/2 BA, in Bernardo Heights Gated Community... - In Bernardo Village, detached single level home, 1619 sq. ft. No age restrictions. 2 car attached garage. Neighborhood pool, plus access to remarkable Bernardo Heights Community Center. The owners have taken great care to update this gorgeous home. Soothing color palette features Greys, Fawns, and Creams. Punchy deep Mahogany colored kitchen cabinets accentuated with trendy quartz counter tops and back splash. Gas fireplace. Dramatic ceilings. New floors are ez care,durable, ceramic tile planks. Bedrooms have neutral carpeting. Appliances include washer/dryer, built in microwave oven, new gas cook top. Completely fenced yard.

No Pets Allowed



