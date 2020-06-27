All apartments in San Diego
11768 Caminito Corriente

11768 Caminito Corriente · No Longer Available
Location

11768 Caminito Corriente, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
AMAZING!!! UPGRADED HOME ON GOLF COURSE IN EXCLUSIVE GATED COMMUNITY!!! PETS OK!!! - Welcome to The Village! One of Rancho Bernardo's premier communities offering panoramic golf course views, situated up above the Bernardo Heights Country Club. This 4BR, 3BA, home is spacious living at it s finest. With vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room, formal dining room, upgraded kitchen and a large wrap around back patio. Fabulous community amenities and top Poway schools just within walking distance away. ACT NOW!

*Easy freeway access, Close to shopping centers, On Golf Course, Lots of Natural Lighting!!!

Property Amenities:
- Family Room
- Living Room
- Office/Den
- Dining Room
- Kitchen
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Stove/Oven
- Microwave
- Granite Counter tops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- AC/Central Heat
- Fireplace
- High/Vaulted Ceilings
- Beautiful Hardwood Floors
- Walk in Closet
- Washer
- Dryer
- Private Patio
- Master Bedroom Balcony
- Attached 2 Car Garage

Community Features:
Swimming Pools, Recreation Center, Gated Community, On Golf Course with Panoramic Views!
HOA Name - Bernardo Village HOA
Parking - 2 Car Garage as to Rules and Regulations

PARKING: Attached 2 Car Garage
HOA NAME: Bernardo Village and Bernardo Heights HOA
YEAR BUILT: 1988
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE: Minimal flood zone as stated by landlord on 2/27/18

Terms of Lease:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with an additional pet rent of $30 per pet
- Tenant pays water, trash, sewer, cable, SDGE, Internet
- Tenant must carry renters insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE2301339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11768 Caminito Corriente have any available units?
11768 Caminito Corriente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11768 Caminito Corriente have?
Some of 11768 Caminito Corriente's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11768 Caminito Corriente currently offering any rent specials?
11768 Caminito Corriente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11768 Caminito Corriente pet-friendly?
Yes, 11768 Caminito Corriente is pet friendly.
Does 11768 Caminito Corriente offer parking?
Yes, 11768 Caminito Corriente offers parking.
Does 11768 Caminito Corriente have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11768 Caminito Corriente offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11768 Caminito Corriente have a pool?
Yes, 11768 Caminito Corriente has a pool.
Does 11768 Caminito Corriente have accessible units?
No, 11768 Caminito Corriente does not have accessible units.
Does 11768 Caminito Corriente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11768 Caminito Corriente has units with dishwashers.
