11768 Caminito Corriente

AMAZING!!! UPGRADED HOME ON GOLF COURSE IN EXCLUSIVE GATED COMMUNITY!!! PETS OK!!! - Welcome to The Village! One of Rancho Bernardo's premier communities offering panoramic golf course views, situated up above the Bernardo Heights Country Club. This 4BR, 3BA, home is spacious living at it s finest. With vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room, formal dining room, upgraded kitchen and a large wrap around back patio. Fabulous community amenities and top Poway schools just within walking distance away. ACT NOW!



*Easy freeway access, Close to shopping centers, On Golf Course, Lots of Natural Lighting!!!



Property Amenities:

- Family Room

- Living Room

- Office/Den

- Dining Room

- Kitchen

- Dishwasher

- Refrigerator

- Stove/Oven

- Microwave

- Granite Counter tops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- AC/Central Heat

- Fireplace

- High/Vaulted Ceilings

- Beautiful Hardwood Floors

- Walk in Closet

- Washer

- Dryer

- Private Patio

- Master Bedroom Balcony

- Attached 2 Car Garage



Community Features:

Swimming Pools, Recreation Center, Gated Community, On Golf Course with Panoramic Views!

HOA Name - Bernardo Village HOA

Parking - 2 Car Garage as to Rules and Regulations



PARKING: Attached 2 Car Garage

HOA NAME: Bernardo Village and Bernardo Heights HOA

YEAR BUILT: 1988

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE: Minimal flood zone as stated by landlord on 2/27/18



Terms of Lease:

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with an additional pet rent of $30 per pet

- Tenant pays water, trash, sewer, cable, SDGE, Internet

- Tenant must carry renters insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



(RLNE2301339)