All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11736 Handrich Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11736 Handrich Dr.
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

11736 Handrich Dr.

11736 Handrich Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11736 Handrich Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
***SCRIPPS RANCH 4 bedroom/2 bath close to Jerabek Park*** - This home is located in the heart of Scripps Ranch. New carpet in all bedrooms and tile in kitchen and hallways. Floor plan offers a spacious living room with large fireplace with vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with skylight and lots of windows for a light and bright interior. Fourth bedroom has built-in desk for great in-home office. Large backyard with covered patio. Washer/dryer/refrigerator included. Walk to Jerabek Elementary!

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5063294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11736 Handrich Dr. have any available units?
11736 Handrich Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11736 Handrich Dr. have?
Some of 11736 Handrich Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11736 Handrich Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11736 Handrich Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11736 Handrich Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 11736 Handrich Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11736 Handrich Dr. offer parking?
No, 11736 Handrich Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 11736 Handrich Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11736 Handrich Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11736 Handrich Dr. have a pool?
No, 11736 Handrich Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11736 Handrich Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11736 Handrich Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11736 Handrich Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11736 Handrich Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University