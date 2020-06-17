Amenities

11656 Miro Circle Available 07/12/19 Beautiful 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo in Desirable Scripps Ranch - Available 7/12/2019



Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condominium in a park-like setting in desirable Scripps Ranch! This upgraded and partially furnished corner unit includes a spacious kitchen with high-end stainless-steel appliances and center island, designer paint, plush carpet, tile flooring, crown molding, ceiling fans, custom lighting, a private patio, and so much more.



This condominium is located in Miro Ravel, one of the most sought-after communities in Scripps Ranch and offers many park-like areas in which to relax and play, in addition to a resort-style pool and spa, playground, and barbecue gas grills for even more outdoor living entertainment. Also nearby are award-winning schools, and convenient access to freeways, restaurants, and shopping. Just a short distance from the property is Lake Miramar, where visitors enjoy boating, fishing, picnicking, and the use of an over 5 mile long trail wrapping around the lake.



This unit comes with a one-car attached garage with overhead storage and one reserved parking space.



$40 application fee per person.

Tenant pays all utilities except trash and HOA.



Initial lease will run till 06/30/2020 with annual renewals thereafter.



Credit Criteria 700+ Nothing in collections.



Sorry, No Pets Allowed.



