Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

11656 Miro Circle

11656 Miro Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11656 Miro Circle, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
11656 Miro Circle Available 07/12/19 Beautiful 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo in Desirable Scripps Ranch - Available 7/12/2019

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condominium in a park-like setting in desirable Scripps Ranch! This upgraded and partially furnished corner unit includes a spacious kitchen with high-end stainless-steel appliances and center island, designer paint, plush carpet, tile flooring, crown molding, ceiling fans, custom lighting, a private patio, and so much more.

This condominium is located in Miro Ravel, one of the most sought-after communities in Scripps Ranch and offers many park-like areas in which to relax and play, in addition to a resort-style pool and spa, playground, and barbecue gas grills for even more outdoor living entertainment. Also nearby are award-winning schools, and convenient access to freeways, restaurants, and shopping. Just a short distance from the property is Lake Miramar, where visitors enjoy boating, fishing, picnicking, and the use of an over 5 mile long trail wrapping around the lake.

This unit comes with a one-car attached garage with overhead storage and one reserved parking space.

Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! Please leave a message with your availability along with your name and contact phone number and the property address and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received. Or for faster service visit us online at www.advantageteamrentals.com and submit a contact request for this property and you will receive an email with our next viewing times.

$40 application fee per person.
Tenant pays all utilities except trash and HOA.

Initial lease will run till 06/30/2020 with annual renewals thereafter.

Credit Criteria 700+ Nothing in collections.

Sorry, No Pets Allowed.

Advantage Team Property Management/BRE lic. 01387165
www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam
https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4426449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11656 Miro Circle have any available units?
11656 Miro Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11656 Miro Circle have?
Some of 11656 Miro Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11656 Miro Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11656 Miro Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11656 Miro Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11656 Miro Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11656 Miro Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11656 Miro Circle does offer parking.
Does 11656 Miro Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11656 Miro Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11656 Miro Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11656 Miro Circle has a pool.
Does 11656 Miro Circle have accessible units?
No, 11656 Miro Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11656 Miro Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11656 Miro Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
