All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11448 Larmier Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11448 Larmier Circle
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

11448 Larmier Circle

11448 Larmier Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11448 Larmier Circle, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Spectacular Scripps Ranch Home Available Now! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting: https://showmojo.com/l/86c0e5d0ea/11448-larmier-circle-san-diego-ca-92131-2654?iframe
Or call 858-239-0600

Welcome home! This 2-story luxury home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, with a separate formal dining room; Great room concept for the kitchen and family room; Master bedroom and guest suite/office area downstairs; with approx.. 2699 sq. ft. This home has many impressive features including wood laminate flooring downstairs and newer carpeting upstairs, new decorator paint throughout, large formal living room, gas fire place in family room , expansive master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and in-room gas fire place. Granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances in kitchen, Jack-N-Jill bathroom upstairs with two bedrooms; 2 car attached garage w/tons of storage. Additional features and amenities include private, fenced back yard perfect for entertaining, air conditioning, vaulted ceilings downstairs, beautiful staircase leading to upstairs, lots of windows making it light and bright! Additional amazing features include the wonderful neighborhood with numerous parks and walking trails nearby, Award winning schools (Scripps Ranch H.S and Jerabeck Elementary), upscale shopping, and convenient access to nearby freeways for an easy commute. Washer/Dryer upon request. Small pets considered with prior approval from the owner. Regular landscape maintenance is included in the rental amount and No smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, please visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information.

Cal- DRE# 01859951

(RLNE5328437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11448 Larmier Circle have any available units?
11448 Larmier Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11448 Larmier Circle have?
Some of 11448 Larmier Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11448 Larmier Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11448 Larmier Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11448 Larmier Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11448 Larmier Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11448 Larmier Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11448 Larmier Circle offers parking.
Does 11448 Larmier Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11448 Larmier Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11448 Larmier Circle have a pool?
No, 11448 Larmier Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11448 Larmier Circle have accessible units?
No, 11448 Larmier Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11448 Larmier Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11448 Larmier Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University