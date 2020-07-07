All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11446 Village Ridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11446 Village Ridge Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11446 Village Ridge Rd

11446 Village Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11446 Village Ridge Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Description:
Two-story home on cul-de-sac featuring laminate wood floors throughout 1st floor with exception of neutrally tiled kitchen floor. Enter into spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, lots of light and continue to large den with ceiling fans or into kitchen and fam-room with fireplace and storage cabinets, oak cupboards and ceiling fan, appliances include refrigerator, stainless steel gas grill-top range/oven and dishwasher, kitchen has granite counters and recessed lighting. One bedroom and full bath on 1st floor and laundry room with washer/dryer included. Second floor has additional two bedrooms with new carpet, fresh paint and master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and large attached office/bonus room with built-in desk and speakers. Master bath and hall bath both have tub/shower combo and dual sink vanities with Corian countertops. Dual pane windows throughout house. French doors with windows on either side access extra-large patio and surrounding landscape include water fountain and fire-pit. Gardner included once a month. Will allow two small pets up 35lbs. only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11446 Village Ridge Rd have any available units?
11446 Village Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11446 Village Ridge Rd have?
Some of 11446 Village Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11446 Village Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11446 Village Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11446 Village Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11446 Village Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11446 Village Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11446 Village Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 11446 Village Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11446 Village Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11446 Village Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 11446 Village Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11446 Village Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 11446 Village Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11446 Village Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11446 Village Ridge Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University