11446 Village Ridge Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill pet friendly

Description:

Two-story home on cul-de-sac featuring laminate wood floors throughout 1st floor with exception of neutrally tiled kitchen floor. Enter into spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, lots of light and continue to large den with ceiling fans or into kitchen and fam-room with fireplace and storage cabinets, oak cupboards and ceiling fan, appliances include refrigerator, stainless steel gas grill-top range/oven and dishwasher, kitchen has granite counters and recessed lighting. One bedroom and full bath on 1st floor and laundry room with washer/dryer included. Second floor has additional two bedrooms with new carpet, fresh paint and master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and large attached office/bonus room with built-in desk and speakers. Master bath and hall bath both have tub/shower combo and dual sink vanities with Corian countertops. Dual pane windows throughout house. French doors with windows on either side access extra-large patio and surrounding landscape include water fountain and fire-pit. Gardner included once a month. Will allow two small pets up 35lbs. only.