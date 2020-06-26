11445 Madera Rosa Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

View 2bed 2.5bath, 3 Balconies, 2 Car Garage, pool in Tierrasanta! - This is a nice unit with a view. The bedrooms are downstairs and each has it's own full bathroom and view deck. There's a large balcony upstairs as well with views to the south and a free-standing fireplace in the living room. The kitchen has a refrigerator, new stove and microwave and lots of cupboard space. 2 car attached garage, AC, new washer and dryer, and a community pool and spa.

Near Mission Trails Park, shopping and restaurants!.

Everyone wants to live in Tierrasanta! It's upscale and close to all.

Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008

Scott@WeRentSD.com

WeRentSD.com

DRE#01836754



(RLNE2250705)