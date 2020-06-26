All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11445 Madera Rosa Way
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

11445 Madera Rosa Way

11445 Madera Rosa Way · No Longer Available
Location

11445 Madera Rosa Way, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
View 2bed 2.5bath, 3 Balconies, 2 Car Garage, pool in Tierrasanta! - This is a nice unit with a view. The bedrooms are downstairs and each has it's own full bathroom and view deck. There's a large balcony upstairs as well with views to the south and a free-standing fireplace in the living room. The kitchen has a refrigerator, new stove and microwave and lots of cupboard space. 2 car attached garage, AC, new washer and dryer, and a community pool and spa.
Near Mission Trails Park, shopping and restaurants!.
Everyone wants to live in Tierrasanta! It's upscale and close to all.
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com
WeRentSD.com
DRE#01836754

(RLNE2250705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11445 Madera Rosa Way have any available units?
11445 Madera Rosa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11445 Madera Rosa Way have?
Some of 11445 Madera Rosa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11445 Madera Rosa Way currently offering any rent specials?
11445 Madera Rosa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11445 Madera Rosa Way pet-friendly?
No, 11445 Madera Rosa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11445 Madera Rosa Way offer parking?
Yes, 11445 Madera Rosa Way offers parking.
Does 11445 Madera Rosa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11445 Madera Rosa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11445 Madera Rosa Way have a pool?
Yes, 11445 Madera Rosa Way has a pool.
Does 11445 Madera Rosa Way have accessible units?
No, 11445 Madera Rosa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11445 Madera Rosa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11445 Madera Rosa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
