11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly volleyball court

Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo in Tierrasanta - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in desirable Tierrasanta. Open and airy top floor unit has plenty of windows that let in great natural light. Main living area features open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace with custom mantel. French doors lead out to private balcony. Eat-in kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counters and all appliances included. Large master suite with walk-in closet and master bath with dual sinks. Custom ceiling fans and french shutter window treatments throughout each room. Central heat and air conditioning. Washer/dryer included. One car garage with direct access from unit and one additional carport space included. Garage also has added storage loft with walk-up ladder. Plenty of guest parking throughout.

Complex features 2 pools and spas, volleyball courts, common picnic area and more. Nicely kept up with lush landscaping. Nearby walking trails. Tierrasanta is the Island in the Hills and is centrally located with easy access to SR-52, 163 and I-15. Within a 15 minute drive to everything San Diego has to offer!

One year lease minimum. Small dog under 25 lbs considered with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



(RLNE5086200)