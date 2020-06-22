All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3

11396 Camino Playa Carmel · No Longer Available
Location

11396 Camino Playa Carmel, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
volleyball court
Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo in Tierrasanta - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in desirable Tierrasanta. Open and airy top floor unit has plenty of windows that let in great natural light. Main living area features open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace with custom mantel. French doors lead out to private balcony. Eat-in kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counters and all appliances included. Large master suite with walk-in closet and master bath with dual sinks. Custom ceiling fans and french shutter window treatments throughout each room. Central heat and air conditioning. Washer/dryer included. One car garage with direct access from unit and one additional carport space included. Garage also has added storage loft with walk-up ladder. Plenty of guest parking throughout.
Complex features 2 pools and spas, volleyball courts, common picnic area and more. Nicely kept up with lush landscaping. Nearby walking trails. Tierrasanta is the Island in the Hills and is centrally located with easy access to SR-52, 163 and I-15. Within a 15 minute drive to everything San Diego has to offer!
One year lease minimum. Small dog under 25 lbs considered with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats.

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5086200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3 have any available units?
11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3 have?
Some of 11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3 currently offering any rent specials?
11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3 is pet friendly.
Does 11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3 offer parking?
Yes, 11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3 offers parking.
Does 11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3 have a pool?
Yes, 11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3 has a pool.
Does 11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3 have accessible units?
No, 11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11396 Camino Playa Cancun #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
