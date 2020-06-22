11335 Luxembourg Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Now! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house has great style and amenities. The house has only been lived in by the original owners so everything is still pristine. It has a 3-car garage, owner provided landscaping, TVs in every bedroom, granite countertops, outdoor grill, shaded patio with stamped concrete, security system, security screens and more. No pets please.



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:

https://renter.rently.com/properties/805082

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

APPLY HERE:

https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/8c541048-15e6-4ca7-ae83-5e7de7241a49



Requirements to rent:

1. Good credit score and history. (650 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United States Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Property is rented to the best qualified applicant.



Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,750, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,775, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.