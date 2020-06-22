All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11335 Luxembourg Way

11335 Luxembourg Way · No Longer Available
Location

11335 Luxembourg Way, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house has great style and amenities. The house has only been lived in by the original owners so everything is still pristine. It has a 3-car garage, owner provided landscaping, TVs in every bedroom, granite countertops, outdoor grill, shaded patio with stamped concrete, security system, security screens and more. No pets please.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/805082
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.
APPLY HERE:
https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/8c541048-15e6-4ca7-ae83-5e7de7241a49

Requirements to rent:
1. Good credit score and history. (650 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Property is rented to the best qualified applicant.

Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,750, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,775, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11335 Luxembourg Way have any available units?
11335 Luxembourg Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11335 Luxembourg Way have?
Some of 11335 Luxembourg Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11335 Luxembourg Way currently offering any rent specials?
11335 Luxembourg Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11335 Luxembourg Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11335 Luxembourg Way is pet friendly.
Does 11335 Luxembourg Way offer parking?
Yes, 11335 Luxembourg Way does offer parking.
Does 11335 Luxembourg Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11335 Luxembourg Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11335 Luxembourg Way have a pool?
No, 11335 Luxembourg Way does not have a pool.
Does 11335 Luxembourg Way have accessible units?
No, 11335 Luxembourg Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11335 Luxembourg Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11335 Luxembourg Way does not have units with dishwashers.
