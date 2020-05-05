11333 Carmel Creek Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Two Story Home in Carmel Valley - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Carmel Valley! With almost 2000 sq feet of well thought out layout, you're sure to feel right at home. Upstairs features a large living room with a decorative fireplace, dining room, kitchen and spacious master bedroom, while stairs from the top balcony lead down to the private backyard. Two more bedrooms downstairs with a guest bath, laundry room, and garage are sure to provide the space you need. Hardwood floors throughout both the upstairs and downstairs stories really make this property shine. The property also has A/C and a newer refrigerator as well as washer/dryer and dishwasher. This property also features a gated entry to the Trilogy community. Come see the property today!



