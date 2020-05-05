All apartments in San Diego
11333 Carmel Creek Road
11333 Carmel Creek Road

11333 Carmel Creek Road
Location

11333 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Two Story Home in Carmel Valley - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Carmel Valley! With almost 2000 sq feet of well thought out layout, you're sure to feel right at home. Upstairs features a large living room with a decorative fireplace, dining room, kitchen and spacious master bedroom, while stairs from the top balcony lead down to the private backyard. Two more bedrooms downstairs with a guest bath, laundry room, and garage are sure to provide the space you need. Hardwood floors throughout both the upstairs and downstairs stories really make this property shine. The property also has A/C and a newer refrigerator as well as washer/dryer and dishwasher. This property also features a gated entry to the Trilogy community. Come see the property today!

For more info... call/text Ryan 858-357-5135, Ryan@ChasePacific.com

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein

(RLNE5448420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11333 Carmel Creek Road have any available units?
11333 Carmel Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11333 Carmel Creek Road have?
Some of 11333 Carmel Creek Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11333 Carmel Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
11333 Carmel Creek Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11333 Carmel Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 11333 Carmel Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11333 Carmel Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 11333 Carmel Creek Road does offer parking.
Does 11333 Carmel Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11333 Carmel Creek Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11333 Carmel Creek Road have a pool?
No, 11333 Carmel Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 11333 Carmel Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 11333 Carmel Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11333 Carmel Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11333 Carmel Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
