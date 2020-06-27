All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

11325 Calenda Road

11325 Calenda Road · No Longer Available
San Diego
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11325 Calenda Road, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
tennis court
11325 Calenda Road Available 07/15/20 ***NEW LISTING: 4 Bed/ 2 Bath Westwood single story home*** - ***This is home is currently occupied. Please text mike @ 858-432-8979 for a virtual tour.***

Single-level and spacious, this Westwood home is walking distance to Westwood Elementary. Laminate floors are throughout the home with carpet only in the living room. The kitchen looks out to a backyard with a view and has been updated with granite counters and double wall ovens. Each bedroom has good-size closets with organizers and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Drought tolerant plants decorate the front and the backyard has panoramic views over Rancho Bernardo. Residents enjoy privileges to the Westwood Club including swimming, tennis, basketball, playground, and many organized activities such as movie nights. Schools: Westwood Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle and Rancho Bernardo High.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE1812083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11325 Calenda Road have any available units?
11325 Calenda Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11325 Calenda Road have?
Some of 11325 Calenda Road's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11325 Calenda Road currently offering any rent specials?
11325 Calenda Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11325 Calenda Road pet-friendly?
No, 11325 Calenda Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11325 Calenda Road offer parking?
No, 11325 Calenda Road does not offer parking.
Does 11325 Calenda Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11325 Calenda Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11325 Calenda Road have a pool?
No, 11325 Calenda Road does not have a pool.
Does 11325 Calenda Road have accessible units?
No, 11325 Calenda Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11325 Calenda Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11325 Calenda Road does not have units with dishwashers.
