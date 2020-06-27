11325 Calenda Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground tennis court

***NEW LISTING: 4 Bed/ 2 Bath Westwood single story home***



Single-level and spacious, this Westwood home is walking distance to Westwood Elementary. Laminate floors are throughout the home with carpet only in the living room. The kitchen looks out to a backyard with a view and has been updated with granite counters and double wall ovens. Each bedroom has good-size closets with organizers and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Drought tolerant plants decorate the front and the backyard has panoramic views over Rancho Bernardo. Residents enjoy privileges to the Westwood Club including swimming, tennis, basketball, playground, and many organized activities such as movie nights. Schools: Westwood Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle and Rancho Bernardo High.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



