Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Mira Mesa, 11302 Kelowna Road, Private pool! Gardener! Family room w/ fireplace! - This is a corner lot home that comes with a sparkling pool in the back yard. Pool service included. This single story home has a spacious family room with fireplace. The garage was a 2 car garage that has been converted to a 1 car garage with an office.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5251894)