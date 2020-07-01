All apartments in San Diego
11302 Kelowna Road

11302 Kelowna Road · No Longer Available
Location

11302 Kelowna Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Mira Mesa, 11302 Kelowna Road, Private pool! Gardener! Family room w/ fireplace! - This is a corner lot home that comes with a sparkling pool in the back yard. Pool service included. This single story home has a spacious family room with fireplace. The garage was a 2 car garage that has been converted to a 1 car garage with an office.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5251894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11302 Kelowna Road have any available units?
11302 Kelowna Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11302 Kelowna Road have?
Some of 11302 Kelowna Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11302 Kelowna Road currently offering any rent specials?
11302 Kelowna Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11302 Kelowna Road pet-friendly?
No, 11302 Kelowna Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11302 Kelowna Road offer parking?
Yes, 11302 Kelowna Road offers parking.
Does 11302 Kelowna Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11302 Kelowna Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11302 Kelowna Road have a pool?
Yes, 11302 Kelowna Road has a pool.
Does 11302 Kelowna Road have accessible units?
No, 11302 Kelowna Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11302 Kelowna Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11302 Kelowna Road has units with dishwashers.

