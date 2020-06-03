All apartments in San Diego
11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 5:53 PM

11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard

11255 Tierrasanta Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

11255 Tierrasanta Blvd, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Large 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom condo in the El Dorado Greens community with beautiful views of the pool, golf course, and hills from the living room and master bedroom, without looking out to any other units. This condo also includes a private patio, one assigned gated parking space and an in unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include pool, spa, and tennis court. Secured building provides elevator and gated underground parking. There is also plenty of additional guest parking. There is a large storage locker directly across the hall from the unit for storage space. Conveniently located close to freeways, shopping and dining. Pets allowed with restrictions. Water and trash included.
MOVE IN SPECIAL: FIRST MONTH FREE!
DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 4/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard have any available units?
11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard have?
Some of 11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard has a pool.
Does 11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
