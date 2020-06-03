11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool elevator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Large 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom condo in the El Dorado Greens community with beautiful views of the pool, golf course, and hills from the living room and master bedroom, without looking out to any other units. This condo also includes a private patio, one assigned gated parking space and an in unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include pool, spa, and tennis court. Secured building provides elevator and gated underground parking. There is also plenty of additional guest parking. There is a large storage locker directly across the hall from the unit for storage space. Conveniently located close to freeways, shopping and dining. Pets allowed with restrictions. Water and trash included.

MOVE IN SPECIAL: FIRST MONTH FREE!

DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 4/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

