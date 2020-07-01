1125 Island Ave Unit 503

Amenities

Enjoy this charming 900- sq.-ft. condo (5th floor downtown) at the corner of Island Ave and Park Ave in East Village Downtown, gated complex with underground secured entrance and designated parking space. Walking distance to amazing restaurants, cafes, grocery stores, and Petco Park. No need for a car, just catch the trolley! Just a 5 minutes walk to the Gaslamp, you will never run out of exciting new places to enjoy!



This bright and airy 1 large bedroom, 1-bathroom, open-floor plan unit is move-in-ready, furnished (negotiable for unfurnished and property owner will move agreed furnishings), tile floor, private hot tub, and high ceilings. Spacious balcony, boasting a spectacular view of the Coronado Bridge and the Central Library.



The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, granite countertop, and a high bar/counter stool design adjoining it with the living room. The unit also contains a washer/dryer along with forced-air, gas, electric heating, central A/C, ceiling fans, double pane/storm windows, for climate control. The complex includes a spa in a common area. A small pet is allowed (must be less than 20 lbs.) with the required pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking allowed in the balcony only.

Rent includes HOA fees, water, sewage, trash, and gas (for the gas stove). Tenant pays SDGE, cable, and Internet.



Nearby parks: Petco Park, Morley Field Dog Park and Hiking, City Park, and Colina Park Golf Course.



Walk Score: 98

Transit Score: 82



Nearby Schools:

Sherman Elementary School - 0.61 mile, 6/10

San Diego Early/Middle College School - 0.68 mile, 7/10

San Diego International Studies School - 0.65 mile, 7/10

e3 Civic High School - 0.07 mile - 6/10



Bus lines:

901 Iris Transit Center - Downtown San Diego - 0.1 mile

12 City College - Skyline Hi



