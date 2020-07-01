1125 Island Ave Unit 503

All apartments in San Diego
Location

1125 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Limited offer! Move-in on or before December the 10th 2019, and get a 50% off Onetime Move-in discount on the 1st full month rent.

Enjoy this charming 900- sq.-ft. condo (5th floor downtown) at the corner of Island Ave and Park Ave in East Village Downtown, gated complex with underground secured entrance and designated parking space. Walking distance to amazing restaurants, cafes, grocery stores, and Petco Park. No need for a car, just catch the trolley! Just a 5 minutes walk to the Gaslamp, you will never run out of exciting new places to enjoy!

This bright and airy 1 large bedroom, 1-bathroom, open-floor plan unit is move-in-ready, furnished (negotiable for unfurnished and property owner will move agreed furnishings), tile floor, private hot tub, and high ceilings. Spacious balcony, boasting a spectacular view of the Coronado Bridge and the Central Library.

The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, granite countertop, and a high bar/counter stool design adjoining it with the living room. The unit also contains a washer/dryer along with forced-air, gas, electric heating, central A/C, ceiling fans, double pane/storm windows, for climate control. The complex includes a spa in a common area. A small pet is allowed (must be less than 20 lbs.) with the required pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking allowed in the balcony only.
Rent includes HOA fees, water, sewage, trash, and gas (for the gas stove). Tenant pays SDGE, cable, and Internet.

Nearby parks: Petco Park, Morley Field Dog Park and Hiking, City Park, and Colina Park Golf Course.

Walk Score: 98
Transit Score: 82

Nearby Schools:
Sherman Elementary School - 0.61 mile, 6/10
San Diego Early/Middle College School - 0.68 mile, 7/10
San Diego International Studies School - 0.65 mile, 7/10
e3 Civic High School - 0.07 mile - 6/10

Bus lines:
901 Iris Transit Center - Downtown San Diego - 0.1 mile
12 City College - Skyline Hi

(RLNE5287444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Island Ave Unit 503 have any available units?
1125 Island Ave Unit 503 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 Island Ave Unit 503 have?
Some of 1125 Island Ave Unit 503's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Island Ave Unit 503 currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Island Ave Unit 503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Island Ave Unit 503 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Island Ave Unit 503 is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Island Ave Unit 503 offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Island Ave Unit 503 offers parking.
Does 1125 Island Ave Unit 503 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 Island Ave Unit 503 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Island Ave Unit 503 have a pool?
No, 1125 Island Ave Unit 503 does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Island Ave Unit 503 have accessible units?
No, 1125 Island Ave Unit 503 does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Island Ave Unit 503 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Island Ave Unit 503 has units with dishwashers.

