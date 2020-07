Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Gorgeous & peaceful Belsera townhome! Fresh with brand new kitchen cabinets/counters as well as new laminate/carpet, this great townhouse has 3 BRs, 2.5 Baths, and two single-car garages (one of which has direct access via kitchen). Belsera is a beautiful complex and this unit backs up to lovely greenspace, which is your backdrop from two of your 3 patios. Hiking trail and Pool are just a short walk away. Washer/Dryer located in garage. Pet friendly in accordance with HOA rules.