Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest parking

11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 Available 04/08/20 Gorgeous 3 BD Detached House in Carmel Valley! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House located in the lovely gated Trilogy community of Carmel Valley.

Open concept floor plan from kitchen, dining, and living areas. Kitchen comes with tons of cabinets, it's light and bright, stainless steel appliances. Cozy fireplace in living room, large bathrooms, master bedroom en-suite with a large walk in closet, and balcony overlooking backyard. Home includes a 2 car garage, washer/dryer, central AC & heat, and a private backyard.

Community pool and jacuzzis.



Close to beaches, Torrey Pines, Del Mar and close to the 5 freeway.



-Tenant Pays All Utilities

-Guest Parking

Terms:

- Lease

- All adult occupants (18+) must apply

- Gross monthly income of 3x rent, good credit, good residential history

-Pets Considered Upon Approval with Increased Deposit and Approved Pet Screening; Screening Fee $20.00 Per Pet

- Renter's insurance required



Call/Text Lynne to View: (760)828-8259

LVillanueva@AscentPropertyManagement.com



This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE License #01992010



(RLNE4730025)