11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 Available 04/08/20 Gorgeous 3 BD Detached House in Carmel Valley! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House located in the lovely gated Trilogy community of Carmel Valley.
Open concept floor plan from kitchen, dining, and living areas. Kitchen comes with tons of cabinets, it's light and bright, stainless steel appliances. Cozy fireplace in living room, large bathrooms, master bedroom en-suite with a large walk in closet, and balcony overlooking backyard. Home includes a 2 car garage, washer/dryer, central AC & heat, and a private backyard.
Community pool and jacuzzis.
Close to beaches, Torrey Pines, Del Mar and close to the 5 freeway.
-Tenant Pays All Utilities
-Guest Parking
Terms:
- Lease
- All adult occupants (18+) must apply
- Gross monthly income of 3x rent, good credit, good residential history
-Pets Considered Upon Approval with Increased Deposit and Approved Pet Screening; Screening Fee $20.00 Per Pet
- Renter's insurance required
Call/Text Lynne to View: (760)828-8259
LVillanueva@AscentPropertyManagement.com
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010
(RLNE4730025)