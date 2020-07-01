All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:58 PM

11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4

11223 Carmel Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

11223 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 Available 04/08/20 Gorgeous 3 BD Detached House in Carmel Valley! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House located in the lovely gated Trilogy community of Carmel Valley.
Open concept floor plan from kitchen, dining, and living areas. Kitchen comes with tons of cabinets, it's light and bright, stainless steel appliances. Cozy fireplace in living room, large bathrooms, master bedroom en-suite with a large walk in closet, and balcony overlooking backyard. Home includes a 2 car garage, washer/dryer, central AC & heat, and a private backyard.
Community pool and jacuzzis.

Close to beaches, Torrey Pines, Del Mar and close to the 5 freeway.

-Tenant Pays All Utilities
-Guest Parking
Terms:
- Lease
- All adult occupants (18+) must apply
- Gross monthly income of 3x rent, good credit, good residential history
-Pets Considered Upon Approval with Increased Deposit and Approved Pet Screening; Screening Fee $20.00 Per Pet
- Renter's insurance required

Call/Text Lynne to View: (760)828-8259
LVillanueva@AscentPropertyManagement.com

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010

(RLNE4730025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 have any available units?
11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 have?
Some of 11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 have a pool?
Yes, 11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 has a pool.
Does 11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11223 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

