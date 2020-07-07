1122 EUREKA #14

Amenities

Fashion Valley West -Great 2BR/1BA upper condo w/carport, storage, & coin laundry - Available Now: Great 2BR/1BA upper condo unit located in the Fashion Valley area. Gated complex with pool, BBQ area, & coin laundry on site. Unit has vaulted ceilings, fireplace, dishwasher, large storage locker, & assigned carport. Appliances included are: stove/oven, refrigerator, & dishwasher. Minutes to major shopping centers, restaurants, golf course, USD, & 5/8/163 Freeways. 1 year lease & Renter's insurance is required. $35 application fee per adult. (619-296-3189) Sorry no pets, no smokers, & no co-signors.



