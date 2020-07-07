All apartments in San Diego
1122 EUREKA #14
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1122 EUREKA #14

1122 Eureka Street · No Longer Available
Location

1122 Eureka Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Fashion Valley West -Great 2BR/1BA upper condo w/carport, storage, & coin laundry - Available Now: Great 2BR/1BA upper condo unit located in the Fashion Valley area. Gated complex with pool, BBQ area, & coin laundry on site. Unit has vaulted ceilings, fireplace, dishwasher, large storage locker, & assigned carport. Appliances included are: stove/oven, refrigerator, & dishwasher. Minutes to major shopping centers, restaurants, golf course, USD, & 5/8/163 Freeways. 1 year lease & Renter's insurance is required. $35 application fee per adult. (619-296-3189) Sorry no pets, no smokers, & no co-signors.

(RLNE1895640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 EUREKA #14 have any available units?
1122 EUREKA #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 EUREKA #14 have?
Some of 1122 EUREKA #14's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 EUREKA #14 currently offering any rent specials?
1122 EUREKA #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 EUREKA #14 pet-friendly?
No, 1122 EUREKA #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1122 EUREKA #14 offer parking?
Yes, 1122 EUREKA #14 offers parking.
Does 1122 EUREKA #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 EUREKA #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 EUREKA #14 have a pool?
Yes, 1122 EUREKA #14 has a pool.
Does 1122 EUREKA #14 have accessible units?
No, 1122 EUREKA #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 EUREKA #14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 EUREKA #14 has units with dishwashers.

