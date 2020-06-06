All apartments in San Diego
11189 Kelowna Road
11189 Kelowna Road

11189 Kelowna Road · No Longer Available
Location

11189 Kelowna Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

6 month lease min.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please contact office via EMAIL with questions and showing appointments leasing@timcassidy.com

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees online at http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent. Please bring your money order or cashiers check to the showing to be first in line. This will need to be submitted to our office if you do not have it at time of the showing. If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.

*We do not rent site unseen and must work directly with tenants - no third parties.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695 Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 1/21/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11189 Kelowna Road have any available units?
11189 Kelowna Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 11189 Kelowna Road currently offering any rent specials?
11189 Kelowna Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11189 Kelowna Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11189 Kelowna Road is pet friendly.
Does 11189 Kelowna Road offer parking?
No, 11189 Kelowna Road does not offer parking.
Does 11189 Kelowna Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11189 Kelowna Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11189 Kelowna Road have a pool?
No, 11189 Kelowna Road does not have a pool.
Does 11189 Kelowna Road have accessible units?
No, 11189 Kelowna Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11189 Kelowna Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11189 Kelowna Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11189 Kelowna Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11189 Kelowna Road does not have units with air conditioning.
