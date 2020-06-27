All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11187 Camino Ruiz #80
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

11187 Camino Ruiz #80

11187 Camino Ruiz · No Longer Available
Location

11187 Camino Ruiz, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Mira Mesa Upstairs 1-Br + Covered Parking Space - Second floor end unit in complex built in 1986. Newer carpet and vinyl floors in kitchen and bath. In-unit laundry with stack washer and dryer. Pool. Spa. Community room. Just 3 blocks to major shopping, restaurants, schools, library. 1 assigned, covered parking space. Has everything you need!

No pets. 1-year lease.

Call Northcutt Properties @ 858-505-1300 today for an appointment to preview!

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11187 Camino Ruiz #80 have any available units?
11187 Camino Ruiz #80 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11187 Camino Ruiz #80 have?
Some of 11187 Camino Ruiz #80's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11187 Camino Ruiz #80 currently offering any rent specials?
11187 Camino Ruiz #80 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11187 Camino Ruiz #80 pet-friendly?
No, 11187 Camino Ruiz #80 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11187 Camino Ruiz #80 offer parking?
Yes, 11187 Camino Ruiz #80 offers parking.
Does 11187 Camino Ruiz #80 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11187 Camino Ruiz #80 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11187 Camino Ruiz #80 have a pool?
Yes, 11187 Camino Ruiz #80 has a pool.
Does 11187 Camino Ruiz #80 have accessible units?
No, 11187 Camino Ruiz #80 does not have accessible units.
Does 11187 Camino Ruiz #80 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11187 Camino Ruiz #80 does not have units with dishwashers.

