11187 Camino Ruiz #80

Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool clubhouse hot tub carpet

Mira Mesa Upstairs 1-Br + Covered Parking Space - Second floor end unit in complex built in 1986. Newer carpet and vinyl floors in kitchen and bath. In-unit laundry with stack washer and dryer. Pool. Spa. Community room. Just 3 blocks to major shopping, restaurants, schools, library. 1 assigned, covered parking space. Has everything you need!



No pets. 1-year lease.



Call Northcutt Properties @ 858-505-1300 today for an appointment to preview!



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5644327)