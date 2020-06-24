All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11177 Catarina Lane #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11177 Catarina Lane #103
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11177 Catarina Lane #103

11177 Catarina Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11177 Catarina Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
***BEAUTIFUL SAVANNAH TERRACE CONDO*** - Located in Sabre Springs, Savannah Terrace is true resort-style living. This highly upgraded 3BR/2BA condo is street level and comes with an attached 2 car garage. The 1227 sq ft unit boasts granite slab counter tops in the kitchen and baths, and stainless steel appliances. The home comes complete with newer carpet, tile in the entry, kitchen and baths, gas fireplace, washer/dryer, HVAC, and large covered patio w/ storage. High Speed Internet Service provided by the community.

The incredible amenities include access to the club house with concierge, pool and spa area with lots of seating and gazebos, basketball court, tennis court, racquetball court, fitness center, sauna, steam room, computer & media room, entertaining room and library. Community "guest house" available for rental for your guests.

Savannah Terrace is located in the desirable Poway school district close to the Sabre Springs Park at the junction of Sabre Springs Parkway and County Highway S4, near Interstate 15.

(RLNE2974960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11177 Catarina Lane #103 have any available units?
11177 Catarina Lane #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11177 Catarina Lane #103 have?
Some of 11177 Catarina Lane #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11177 Catarina Lane #103 currently offering any rent specials?
11177 Catarina Lane #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11177 Catarina Lane #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11177 Catarina Lane #103 is pet friendly.
Does 11177 Catarina Lane #103 offer parking?
Yes, 11177 Catarina Lane #103 offers parking.
Does 11177 Catarina Lane #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11177 Catarina Lane #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11177 Catarina Lane #103 have a pool?
Yes, 11177 Catarina Lane #103 has a pool.
Does 11177 Catarina Lane #103 have accessible units?
No, 11177 Catarina Lane #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 11177 Catarina Lane #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11177 Catarina Lane #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University