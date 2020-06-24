11177 Catarina Lane #103

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse concierge gym pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access media room pet friendly sauna tennis court

***BEAUTIFUL SAVANNAH TERRACE CONDO*** - Located in Sabre Springs, Savannah Terrace is true resort-style living. This highly upgraded 3BR/2BA condo is street level and comes with an attached 2 car garage. The 1227 sq ft unit boasts granite slab counter tops in the kitchen and baths, and stainless steel appliances. The home comes complete with newer carpet, tile in the entry, kitchen and baths, gas fireplace, washer/dryer, HVAC, and large covered patio w/ storage. High Speed Internet Service provided by the community.



The incredible amenities include access to the club house with concierge, pool and spa area with lots of seating and gazebos, basketball court, tennis court, racquetball court, fitness center, sauna, steam room, computer & media room, entertaining room and library. Community "guest house" available for rental for your guests.



Savannah Terrace is located in the desirable Poway school district close to the Sabre Springs Park at the junction of Sabre Springs Parkway and County Highway S4, near Interstate 15.



(RLNE2974960)