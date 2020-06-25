All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11136 Caminito Rodar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11136 Caminito Rodar
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

11136 Caminito Rodar

11136 Caminito Rodar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11136 Caminito Rodar, San Diego, CA 92126
Sorrento Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11136 Caminito Rodar Available 05/18/19 Sorrento Valley, 11136 Caminito Rodar, Panoramic Views, Wood Floors, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage. - Welcome home to this stunning 2 story attached home in the sought after Tierra Mesa development of Sorrento Valley. Panoramic westerly canyon views. Dual pane windows. Living room has high ceilings and wood floors. Formal dining room has wood floors and high ceilings. Family room has wood floors, recessed lighting, fireplace and panoramic westerly canyon views. Kitchen has wood floors, quartz counters, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and beautiful westerly canyon views. Bedroom #1 downstairs has mirrored wardrobe doors and direct access to the hall bathroom. Downstairs hall bathroom has tile floors, quartz vanity and a walk in shower. Bedroom #2 has vaulted ceilings and mirrored wardrobe doors. Bedroom #3 has cathedral ceilings and mirrored wardrobe doors. Upper hall bathroom has tile floors, double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Spacious master suite has cathedral ceilings, panoramic westerly canyon views, large walk in closet, tile bathroom floors, double sinks, garden tub and a separate shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE3615500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11136 Caminito Rodar have any available units?
11136 Caminito Rodar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11136 Caminito Rodar have?
Some of 11136 Caminito Rodar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11136 Caminito Rodar currently offering any rent specials?
11136 Caminito Rodar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11136 Caminito Rodar pet-friendly?
Yes, 11136 Caminito Rodar is pet friendly.
Does 11136 Caminito Rodar offer parking?
Yes, 11136 Caminito Rodar offers parking.
Does 11136 Caminito Rodar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11136 Caminito Rodar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11136 Caminito Rodar have a pool?
Yes, 11136 Caminito Rodar has a pool.
Does 11136 Caminito Rodar have accessible units?
No, 11136 Caminito Rodar does not have accessible units.
Does 11136 Caminito Rodar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11136 Caminito Rodar has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University