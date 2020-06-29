All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:12 AM

11091 Ice Skate Place

11091 Ice Skate Place · No Longer Available
Location

11091 Ice Skate Place, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
End unit town home in Mira Mesa's gated Casablanca Community. This home features laminate floors, brand new paint and carpet. Unit has large first floor living space which includes family room, dining area, and a roomy kitchen. Home also features large master bedroom walk in closets, private master bath. All rooms are spacious. 2 Car garage and private , fenced patio. This is a must see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 2/21/20

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11091 Ice Skate Place have any available units?
11091 Ice Skate Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11091 Ice Skate Place have?
Some of 11091 Ice Skate Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11091 Ice Skate Place currently offering any rent specials?
11091 Ice Skate Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11091 Ice Skate Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11091 Ice Skate Place is pet friendly.
Does 11091 Ice Skate Place offer parking?
Yes, 11091 Ice Skate Place offers parking.
Does 11091 Ice Skate Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11091 Ice Skate Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11091 Ice Skate Place have a pool?
No, 11091 Ice Skate Place does not have a pool.
Does 11091 Ice Skate Place have accessible units?
No, 11091 Ice Skate Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11091 Ice Skate Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11091 Ice Skate Place does not have units with dishwashers.

