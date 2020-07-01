11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Tastefully upgraded Townhome with Granite Countertops, Custom Flooring (Hardwood in Entry/Living Area, Carpet in Bedrooms), Custom Window Coverings, Remodeled Bathrooms with upgraded Italian Slate, Custom Cabinets throughout, Mirrored Closet Doors, Vaulted Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, Central A/C, Upgraded Gas Fireplace, Full Size Washer/Dryer in large 2 car garage.



2 Bedrooms - approx. size = Master BR - 14' X 12' - Spare BR - 11' X 10'



Full size 2 car garage with built in cabinets & work area.

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo - Approx.



Gated Nob Hill Community, West facing Views – watch the sun go down with a cool beverage on your Patio, 2 Community Pools & Great Location – walking distance to Scripps Ranch High School, Shopping, Restaurants, and Mira Mar Lake with Jogging & Biking Trails. Easy 15 freeway access via Mira Mesa Blvd



No Pets & No Smoking



1 yr lease required, Security Deposit = $2400



$35 application fee required for each tenant 18 yrs of age/older. Rental Application available on www.atyourservicerealestate.com



Contact RE Broker Mike Andrade (619) 261-5889 for questions.



Available approx. 4-May.