All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:31 AM

11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd

11077 Scripps Ranch Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11077 Scripps Ranch Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Tastefully upgraded Townhome with Granite Countertops, Custom Flooring (Hardwood in Entry/Living Area, Carpet in Bedrooms), Custom Window Coverings, Remodeled Bathrooms with upgraded Italian Slate, Custom Cabinets throughout, Mirrored Closet Doors, Vaulted Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, Central A/C, Upgraded Gas Fireplace, Full Size Washer/Dryer in large 2 car garage.

2 Bedrooms - approx. size = Master BR - 14' X 12' - Spare BR - 11' X 10'

Full size 2 car garage with built in cabinets & work area.
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo - Approx.

Gated Nob Hill Community, West facing Views – watch the sun go down with a cool beverage on your Patio, 2 Community Pools & Great Location – walking distance to Scripps Ranch High School, Shopping, Restaurants, and Mira Mar Lake with Jogging & Biking Trails. Easy 15 freeway access via Mira Mesa Blvd

No Pets & No Smoking

1 yr lease required, Security Deposit = $2400

$35 application fee required for each tenant 18 yrs of age/older. Rental Application available on www.atyourservicerealestate.com

Contact RE Broker Mike Andrade (619) 261-5889 for questions.

Available approx. 4-May.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd have any available units?
11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd have?
Some of 11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd offers parking.
Does 11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd has a pool.
Does 11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University