11077 Scripps Ranch Blvd

Amenities
Tastefully upgraded Townhome with Granite Countertops, Custom Flooring (Hardwood in Entry/Living Area, Carpet in Bedrooms), Custom Window Coverings, Remodeled Bathrooms with upgraded Italian Slate, Custom Cabinets throughout, Mirrored Closet Doors, Vaulted Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, Central A/C, Upgraded Gas Fireplace, Full Size Washer/Dryer in large 2 car garage.
2 Bedrooms - approx. size = Master BR - 14' X 12' - Spare BR - 11' X 10'
Full size 2 car garage with built in cabinets & work area.
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo - Approx.
Gated Nob Hill Community, West facing Views – watch the sun go down with a cool beverage on your Patio, 2 Community Pools & Great Location – walking distance to Scripps Ranch High School, Shopping, Restaurants, and Mira Mar Lake with Jogging & Biking Trails. Easy 15 freeway access via Mira Mesa Blvd
No Pets & No Smoking
1 yr lease required, Security Deposit = $2400
$35 application fee required for each tenant 18 yrs of age/older. Rental Application available on www.atyourservicerealestate.com
Contact RE Broker Mike Andrade (619) 261-5889 for questions.
Available approx. 4-May.