11055 Caminito Arcada Available 09/17/19 3 Bedroom Home in Cul De Sac - This charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story house sits at the end of a cul de sac in the coveted Scripps Ranch Neighborhood. This house has tons of natural lighting and a nicely redone backyard that includes two synthetic lawn areas, with no water needed for landscaping. All 3 bedrooms are located on the top floor and are carpeted. First floor is fully tiled, aside from the gorgeous hardwood staircase. Property has central A/C.



Tenant pays: gas/electric, trash, water, and cable/internet.



For more info email Ryan@chasepacific.com or call/text Ryan at 858-357-5135.



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



