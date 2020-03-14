All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11055 Caminito Arcada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11055 Caminito Arcada
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

11055 Caminito Arcada

11055 Caminito Arcada · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11055 Caminito Arcada, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
internet access
11055 Caminito Arcada Available 09/17/19 3 Bedroom Home in Cul De Sac - This charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story house sits at the end of a cul de sac in the coveted Scripps Ranch Neighborhood. This house has tons of natural lighting and a nicely redone backyard that includes two synthetic lawn areas, with no water needed for landscaping. All 3 bedrooms are located on the top floor and are carpeted. First floor is fully tiled, aside from the gorgeous hardwood staircase. Property has central A/C.

Tenant pays: gas/electric, trash, water, and cable/internet.

For more info email Ryan@chasepacific.com or call/text Ryan at 858-357-5135.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE3228048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11055 Caminito Arcada have any available units?
11055 Caminito Arcada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 11055 Caminito Arcada currently offering any rent specials?
11055 Caminito Arcada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11055 Caminito Arcada pet-friendly?
No, 11055 Caminito Arcada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11055 Caminito Arcada offer parking?
No, 11055 Caminito Arcada does not offer parking.
Does 11055 Caminito Arcada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11055 Caminito Arcada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11055 Caminito Arcada have a pool?
No, 11055 Caminito Arcada does not have a pool.
Does 11055 Caminito Arcada have accessible units?
No, 11055 Caminito Arcada does not have accessible units.
Does 11055 Caminito Arcada have units with dishwashers?
No, 11055 Caminito Arcada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11055 Caminito Arcada have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11055 Caminito Arcada has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University