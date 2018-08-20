All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:55 PM

11010 Cedarcest Way

11010 Cedarcrest Way · No Longer Available
Location

11010 Cedarcrest Way, San Diego, CA 92121
Sorrento Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
11010 Cedarcest Way Available 03/23/20 NOT Showing yet! 4 bedrm/3 full bath beautifully house with a pool & jacuzzi in Sorrento Valley area. $4,500/month 12mo lease - Well maintained 4 bedrm/3 bathrm house in Sorrento Valley area close to the 805. Beautiful canyon views from the backyard which includes a pool, Jacuzzi, lemon tree and carefree landscaping.

Ceiling fans in all bedrms, living room & dining rm. Faux wood blinds, curtains.

Kitchen has a gas stove top, gas oven and convection oven/microwave, stainless steel double door refrigerator (freezer on the bottom), stainless steel dishwasher. Front loading washer/dryer with sink in laundry rm off of 3 car garage with remotes.

Owner pays electric (has solar panels), and pool maintenance.

Tenant pays gas, water, cable/internet, trash.

NO pets. Qualifications are: 3 times the amount of rent in verifiable income, good credit 725+, clean background and great rental history.

Please call Helen or brooks at: 619-226-7368 and leave a message or email to: operations@bkbinc.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4759807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11010 Cedarcest Way have any available units?
11010 Cedarcest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11010 Cedarcest Way have?
Some of 11010 Cedarcest Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11010 Cedarcest Way currently offering any rent specials?
11010 Cedarcest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11010 Cedarcest Way pet-friendly?
No, 11010 Cedarcest Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11010 Cedarcest Way offer parking?
Yes, 11010 Cedarcest Way offers parking.
Does 11010 Cedarcest Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11010 Cedarcest Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11010 Cedarcest Way have a pool?
Yes, 11010 Cedarcest Way has a pool.
Does 11010 Cedarcest Way have accessible units?
No, 11010 Cedarcest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11010 Cedarcest Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11010 Cedarcest Way has units with dishwashers.
