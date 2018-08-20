Amenities
11010 Cedarcest Way Available 03/23/20 NOT Showing yet! 4 bedrm/3 full bath beautifully house with a pool & jacuzzi in Sorrento Valley area. $4,500/month 12mo lease - Well maintained 4 bedrm/3 bathrm house in Sorrento Valley area close to the 805. Beautiful canyon views from the backyard which includes a pool, Jacuzzi, lemon tree and carefree landscaping.
Ceiling fans in all bedrms, living room & dining rm. Faux wood blinds, curtains.
Kitchen has a gas stove top, gas oven and convection oven/microwave, stainless steel double door refrigerator (freezer on the bottom), stainless steel dishwasher. Front loading washer/dryer with sink in laundry rm off of 3 car garage with remotes.
Owner pays electric (has solar panels), and pool maintenance.
Tenant pays gas, water, cable/internet, trash.
NO pets. Qualifications are: 3 times the amount of rent in verifiable income, good credit 725+, clean background and great rental history.
Please call Helen or brooks at: 619-226-7368 and leave a message or email to: operations@bkbinc.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4759807)