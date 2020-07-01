10985 Avenida de los Lobos

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

***AVAILABLE NOW: Camino Bernardo 3BR home with fenced yard!*** - Check out our VIRTUAL TOUR: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/324465



Situated in Camino Bernardo this spacious 3 bedroom home has formal living & dining rooms as well as a family room adjacent to the kitchen. New Hardwood surfaces throughout. Sliding glass doors lead from the family room to the fenced back yard with grassy area and patio. The master suite is generously sized with double vanity, walk-in shower and separate soaking tub in the bathroom. Two car attached garage with laundry hook-ups. Easy access to 15 and 56 freeways. Schools: Turtleback Elementary, Bernardo Heights, Rancho Bernardo High School.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



