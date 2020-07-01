All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

10985 Avenida de los Lobos

10985 Avenida De Los Lobos · No Longer Available
San Diego
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

10985 Avenida De Los Lobos, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***AVAILABLE NOW: Camino Bernardo 3BR home with fenced yard!*** - Check out our VIRTUAL TOUR: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/324465

Situated in Camino Bernardo this spacious 3 bedroom home has formal living & dining rooms as well as a family room adjacent to the kitchen. New Hardwood surfaces throughout. Sliding glass doors lead from the family room to the fenced back yard with grassy area and patio. The master suite is generously sized with double vanity, walk-in shower and separate soaking tub in the bathroom. Two car attached garage with laundry hook-ups. Easy access to 15 and 56 freeways. Schools: Turtleback Elementary, Bernardo Heights, Rancho Bernardo High School.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5307242)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10985 Avenida de los Lobos have any available units?
10985 Avenida de los Lobos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10985 Avenida de los Lobos have?
Some of 10985 Avenida de los Lobos's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10985 Avenida de los Lobos currently offering any rent specials?
10985 Avenida de los Lobos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10985 Avenida de los Lobos pet-friendly?
No, 10985 Avenida de los Lobos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10985 Avenida de los Lobos offer parking?
Yes, 10985 Avenida de los Lobos offers parking.
Does 10985 Avenida de los Lobos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10985 Avenida de los Lobos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10985 Avenida de los Lobos have a pool?
No, 10985 Avenida de los Lobos does not have a pool.
Does 10985 Avenida de los Lobos have accessible units?
No, 10985 Avenida de los Lobos does not have accessible units.
Does 10985 Avenida de los Lobos have units with dishwashers?
No, 10985 Avenida de los Lobos does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
